MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th January, 2023) Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov told Sputnik that new US Ambassador Lynne Tracy will meet with him and present copies of credentials early next week.

Ryabkov explained that "any ambassador arriving at the place of deployment" hands over copies of their credentials to the foreign ministry of the host country "as an act enabling them to start their service.

"

This procedure has also been agreed on with the incoming US ambassador Tracy, the Russian deputy foreign minister said.

"It (the meeting) will take place right at the beginning of the week. It is expected that Ambassador Tracy will submit copies of credentials to me," Ryabkov said.