UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

RPT - Russia's Tsarskoye Selo Museum Unlikely To Suffer Financially From Coronavirus - Director

Sumaira FH 6 minutes ago Sat 14th March 2020 | 11:10 AM

RPT - Russia's Tsarskoye Selo Museum Unlikely to Suffer Financially From Coronavirus - Director

ST.PETERSBURG (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th March, 2020) The worldwide spread of rampant coronavirus disease (COVID-19) is unlikely to cause any significant financial hardship to or change the agenda of the Russian state museum complex Tsarskoye Selo, its director Olga Taratynova said in an interview with Sputnik.

As the deadly epidemic crosses continents, many countries shut down their major tourist attraction sites in a bid to prevent the spread through mass gatherings. The St. Peter's Basilica in the Vatican closed earlier in the day, France's Louvre began limiting the number of entries, and the Vienna State Opera suspended all performances till the end of March. Located just outside St.Petersburg, the Tsarskoye Selo ensemble of parks and palaces is one of the most popular tourist destinations in Russia.

Taratynova said the museum "did not change any of [its] plans, including [its] budget, because of the coronavirus," and would instead strive to come up with creative ways to handle the current situation.

"I don't see anything wrong with thinking 'outside the box.' It means you need to learn how to make money differently," she said, adding that the museum was "ready to open new exhibitions and come up with new tourist routes to attract new categories of visitors."

According to her, Tsarskoye Selo retains high demand even during low touristic seasons and is ready to make efforts for adapting to any economic situation.

The toll of infected people worldwide has now exceeded 115,000 and more than 4,000 died from the disease. The virus has spread to more than 100 countries since having emerged in China in December.

Related Topics

Russia China Budget France Died Vienna Money March December All From Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Today's Gold Rates in Pakistan on 14 March 2020

1 hour ago

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

2 hours ago

Elderly people advised to stay indoors, steer away ..

11 hours ago

Remote work activated for segment of federal gover ..

11 hours ago

Canada Announces C$10B Support Program Amid Corona ..

11 hours ago

Europe now epicentre of COVID-19 pandemic, says WH ..

12 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.