RPT - San Marino May Consider Vaccinating Italian Commuters With Sputnik V Once Local Target Met

GENOA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th March, 2021) Authorities of San Marino, a microstate enclosed by Italy, are ready to discuss with the Italian government the possibility of allowing vaccination with the Sputnik V Russian anti-COVID vaccine for commuters from the Italian neighboring regions once the local vaccination objectives are achieved, a communications officer of the San Marino government told Sputnik.

In mid-February, San Marino approved the use of the Russian Sputnik V vaccine against the coronavirus. Later, there were reports in the Italian media that San Marino had achieved an accord with Italy's Marche region to allow vaccination with Sputnik V for Italian cross-border commuters who work in San Marino.

"Up to date, no agreement has been signed by the Republic of San Marino with the regions of neighboring Italy (Marche and Emilia Romagna) to vaccinate cross-border commuters. Our health and foreign affairs ministers have expressed availability, once the vaccinations of San Marino residents are completed, to discuss with the counterpart (the Italian government) possible bilateral agreements on the issue," the communications officer of the San Marino government said.

According to the Office of Economic Planning, Data Processing and Statistics of San Marino, there are over 6,000 Italian cross-border commuters in the republic.

Italy is planning to start production of 10 million Sputnik V doses in July at a plant of the Swiss-based Adienne pharma company near Milan. However, the vaccine has not yet been approved for use in Italy, as the European Medicines Agency (EMA) has not registered it.

EMA started a rolling review to test the Russian vaccine for compliance with EU standards for effectiveness, safety and quality on March 4.

According to an analysis of the vaccine's phase 3 clinical trials, published in The Lancet medical journal, Sputnik V shows a 91.6 percent efficacy rate against symptomatic COVID-19.

