RPT - Saudi Arabia to Strengthen Support to Syrian Refugees, IDPs in 2020 - Relief Center Head

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th September, 2019) Saudi Arabia intends to intensify humanitarian projects in Syria in 2020 to alleviate the suffering of refugees who remain outside the country, as well as internally displaced persons, the supervisor general of King Salman Humanitarian Aid and Relief Center (KSrelief) Abdullah al-Rabeeah told Sputnik.

"In Syria we have very continuous projects as you know, including, next year, we are planning to enhance in projects for the food security, for the health projects, for supporting the IDPs [ internally displaced persons], and we hope to both support the refugees outside Syria and also to help the IDPs inside Syria," al-Rabeeah said on Tuesday.

The agency's work in Syria is being accomplished through collaboration with the United Nations partners and Syrian regional and international non-governmental organizations, al-Rabeeah added.

Syria has been in a state of civil war for eight years, with the government forces fighting against numerous opposition groups as well as militant and terrorist organizations. The conflict in the country produced over five million refugees and over six million internally displaced people. Over 13 million Syrians, nearly half of them children, require humanitarian assistance.

Russia, Turkey and Iran are the guarantors of the ceasefire in the conflict-ravaged Syria. Russia carries out humanitarian operations across the country on a regular basis and helps Damascus in providing safe passage for the return of Syrian refugees.