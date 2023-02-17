UrduPoint.com

RPT - Saudi Foreign Minister To Visit Syria In Coming Days - Source

DAMASCUS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th February, 2023) Saudi Arabian Foreign Minister Faisal bin Farhan Al Saud will head to Syria in the coming days, in what will be the first visit by a Saudi official since Riyadh broke off diplomatic ties with Damascus over a decade ago, a Syrian source told Sputnik.

"The Saudi foreign minister, Prince Faisal bin Farhan Al Saud, will visit Damascus in the coming days.

Preparations are underway for Prince Faisal's visit," the source familiar with the planning said.

The rich Gulf kingdom cut ties with Syria after the start of the 2011 civil war, but the devastating quake that rattled parts of Syria and Turkey early last week prompted several Arab leaders to reach out to Syrian President Bashar Assad to offer help. The top Emirati diplomat visited Damascus over the weekend, followed on Wednesday by his Jordanian counterpart.

