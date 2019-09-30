RPT - SCC Inaugural Meeting May Have International Presence, No Invitations Sent Yet - Pedersen

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th September, 2019) The inaugural meeting of the Syrian Constitutional Committee May include some international presence, but no invitations have been sent yet, United Nations Special Envoy for Syria Geir Pedersen told Sputnik.

On Monday, the United Nations announced that the composition of the committee had been finally agreed upon following months of consultations. The committee, tasked with working on Syria's constitution, includes representatives of the Syrian government, opposition and civil society, and will hold its inaugural meeting in Geneva on October 30.

"We have not invited anyone yet," Pedersen said, when asked about who had already been invited to the first meeting of the committee.

The envoy stressed that the first meeting on the Committee could have some international presence, but this issue should be discussed with the government and the opposition.

"This is also something I will have to discuss with the government and with the opposition.

And then, I will also have to discuss it with Astana and also members of the so-called Small Group. It may be that we will have some international presence before or at the first meeting but it also may be that we will not have it. I do not know yet," the envoy noted.

The conflict in Syria between President Bashar Assad's government and various opposition groups and terrorist organizations has been ongoing since 2011.

The international community has been seeking to settle the conflict through various formats, including the Astana-format reconciliation talks, held since January 2017. A deal to establish de-escalation zones to bring hostilities in Syria to an end, signed by Iran, Turkey and Russia, the guarantor states of the Syrian ceasefire, in May 2017, has become one of the highlights of the talks.

The initial agreement to form the Constitutional Committee was reached during the Syrian National Dialogue Congress in January 2018 in the Russian city of Sochi.