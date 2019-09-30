UrduPoint.com
RPT - SCC To Decide Itself Whether To Amend Syrian Existing Laws Or Write New Document- Pedersen

Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Mon 30th September 2019 | 11:10 AM

RPT - SCC to Decide Itself Whether to Amend Syrian Existing Laws or Write New Document- Pedersen

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th September, 2019) Members of the UN-backed Syrian Constitutional Committee will need to decide themselves whether to amend the current document or create a completely new Constitution, UN Special Envoy for Syria Geir Pedersen told Sputnik.

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres distributed in his letter to the Security Council the document prepared by the special envoy's office with the terms of reference and core rules for procedure of the Constitutional Committee, which members of the Committee will also receive. The document stated including that the newly-created Committee might amend the 2012 Constitution of the Arab republic, propose amendments to it or replace it by a new document.

"So, the exact wording [of the letter] is that the 2012 Constitution and older Syrian constitutional experiences. And then, as it rightly said, amend or adopt a new constitution. Sometimes amend is also enough to have a new constitution.

But it is luckily enough, it is not up to me to decide, this is up to the members of the committee, the Syrians themselves, they will have to make this decision," Pedersen pointed out.

When asked whether decisions made by the Constitutional Committee would require an approval by popular referendum or by the parliament, Pedersen said that the body would need to agree regarding conclusions it reached.

"And then this will be [put] for popular approval. What that actually means, we will have to discuss when we have an agreement," the UN envoy pointed out.

The formation of the committee tasked with reviewing the Syrian constitution was announced by Guterres on Monday. The 150-member body has equal representation of the Syrian government, opposition and civil society. The goal of the Committee will be to secure a peaceful political settlement of the conflict in the middle Eastern country.

