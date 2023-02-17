RPT - Scotland to Continue Battle for Independence Referendum After Sturgeon - Tory Peer

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th February, 2023) The Scottish National Party (SNP) will likely use First Minister Nicola Sturgeon's resignation as an opportunity to seek independence for Scotland through a new referendum under her successor, Lord Richard Balfe, a Conservative member of the UK Parliament's House of Lords, told Sputnik on Thursday.

Sturgeon announced on Wednesday that she intended to resign after eight years in office. Scotland's leader initiated the process of electing a new party leader and said she would remain in office until her successor is elected.

"The sole reason the SNP exists is to campaign for an independent Scotland so all the candidates to succeed her will be committed to seeking a new referendum at the earliest opportunity," Balfe said.

Balfe also said that "there is no election immediately in sight," adding that "the most likely explanation" of the move was that Sturgeon "needs a rest.

"

In January, a poll conducted by the Survation polling firm showed that about 54% of Scots would vote against Scottish independence in a referendum if it was to be held at that time, while in December the majority supported the idea.

The UK Supreme court ruled in November that it was illegal for Scotland to hold an independence referendum without the UK government's consent.

In late June, Sturgeon proposed a new vote on Scotland's independence to be held on October 19, 2023. Former UK prime ministers Boris Johnson and Liz Truss said that they would not allow a second referendum, since the Scottish people had already decided to stay within the UK in a 55-to-45 percent vote in 2014. Many decided to vote against independence because Scotland's secession from the UK at the time would have meant that the country would no longer be a member of the European Union.