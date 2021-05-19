UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

RPT - SDF Still Holds 5,000 Foreign Terrorist Fighters Because No Country Wants Them Back - SDC

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 3 minutes ago Wed 19th May 2021 | 11:10 AM

RPT - SDF Still Holds 5,000 Foreign Terrorist Fighters Because No Country Wants Them Back - SDC

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th May, 2021) Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) still hold some 5,000 foreign terrorists in custody because no country wants to take them back, Syrian Democratic Council Representative in the United States and member of the Presidential Committee, Bassam Saker, told Sputnik.

"The number of detainees is still around 5,000. They are fighters from many countries," Saker said. "No country wants to take them back."

He said the Syrian Democratic Council (SDC) asked respective countries to take them back, "but nobody did that."

Saker also said the SDC has appealed to various countries to take back their citizens from the Al Hawl refugee camp, given that younger residents there are influenced by the ideology of the Islamic State terror group (outlawed in Russia).

"The situation there is not good. I can say it's very bad," he said. "That's why we ask the countries to take their citizens. They are growing up. The ideology inside the camp is ISIS [Islamic State] ideology, and they raise them like that. That's why these countries should take them back and to maybe to rehabilitate them for new education, not ISIS education."

Saker said many fighters from Europe are among those detained in the camp, adding that the authorities tried to utilize the media to call on various countries to take their nationals back, but achieved no reaction.

"Some of them [countries] want to take children without their mothers, which is not acceptable from our point of view. It's not good to separate the children and their mothers," he said. "They should take all of them, the mothers and the children."

Commenting on the COVID-19 situation in the prisons, Saker said there are some positive cases among the detainees.

Al Hawl hosts 62,000 displaced persons, with women and children comprising more than 80 percent of its population. The camp, which allegedly also holds families of terrorist fighters, is controlled by the Syrian Democratic Forces, founded in 2015 by Kurdish and Arab militias. Russia and Syria have consistently warned about the deteriorating humanitarian situation at the camp, located in the US-controlled area around the At Tanf military base.

In February, US Central Command (CENTCOM) chief Kenneth McKenzie said that the SDF have some 10,000 foreign fighters in more than two dozen detention centers throughout northeast Syria.

Related Topics

Terrorist Syria Education Russia Europe ISIS United States February Women 2015 Media All From Refugee Arab

Recent Stories

Jahangir Tareen, his son's bail extended till May ..

30 seconds ago

HRCP calls on international community to end Israe ..

7 minutes ago

Worldwide coronavirus cases cross 163.93 million

43 minutes ago

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

2 hours ago

Ajman Police break Guinness World Record with long ..

11 hours ago

SEC forms committee to remove encroachments from a ..

11 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.