MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th October, 2019) Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) Commander-in-Chief Mazloum Abdi during talks with the Russian defense minister thanked Moscow and President Vladimir Putin for ensuring the Kurds' safety and taking steps to stop the fighting amid the Turkish offensive, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Wednesday.

Sergei Shoigu and Abdi held talks via a video call in the evening.

"Mazloum Abdi, for his part, said that he 'would like to thank the Russian Federation and President Vladimir Putin for keeping the Kurdish people safe and for the steps that have been taken to end the fighting,'" the ministry said in a statement.

Abdi noted that the Russian military police and Syrian troops were currently deployed in many areas.

"We provide them with all possible assistance and support. Once again I want to thank Vladimir Putin, the Russian Defense Ministry and all those who have made efforts to work out these agreements," Abdi added.

Following marathon talks in Sochi on Tuesday, Putin and Turkish leader Recep Tayyip Erdogan signed a memorandum to resolve the situation in northern Syria in the wake of Ankara's offensive against Kurdish militia. Under the document, Russian military police and Syrian border guards commit themselves to facilitating the withdrawal of Kurdish militia from an 18-mile zone from the Syrian-Turkish border.