RPT - Security Guarantees Talks to Be Held in 3 Formats: Geneva, Brussels, Vienna - Kremlin Aide

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 31st December, 2021) The security guarantees negotiations will be held in three formats: in Geneva (Russia-US), Brussels (Russia-NATO) and Vienna (OSCE), Kremlin aide Yuri Ushakov said after the phone conversation between Russian President Vladimir Putin and his US counterpart, Joe Biden.

"(The talks will be held) in three formats: in Geneva, in Brussels between Russia and NATO, and in Vienna via the OSCE," Ushakov said.

The talks in Geneva will be held on January 9-10, in Brussels on January 12 and in Vienna starting from January 13.