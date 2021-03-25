UrduPoint.com
RPT - Seoul, Moscow Agreed To Work On Putin's Visit To South Korea - Foreign Minister

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 1 minute ago Thu 25th March 2021 | 09:10 AM

SEOUL (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th March, 2021) South Korean Foreign Minister Chung Eui-yong said on Thursday that during the talks with Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov they had agreed to work on the visit of Russian President Vladimir Putin to South Korea when the COVID-19 pandemic allows such trips.

"We agreed to make joint efforts to organize President Putin's visit to the Republic of Korea as soon as the situation with COVID-19 stabilizes," Chung said at a joint press conference.

He also expressed hope that Russia would play a constructive role in the reconciliation of the conflict on the Korean Peninsula.

