UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

RPT - Serbia Inoculated 3Mln People With 1st Dose Of COVID-19 Vaccine - Foreign Minister

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 4 minutes ago Sat 17th April 2021 | 11:10 AM

RPT - Serbia Inoculated 3Mln People With 1st Dose of COVID-19 Vaccine - Foreign Minister

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th April, 2021) Serbia has inoculated three million people with the first dose of a coronavirus vaccine, and 1.2 million citizens have received both shots, Foreign Minister Nikola Selakovic, who is currently paying a visit to Moscow, said in an interview with Sputnik.

"According to the data I received before my arrival to Moscow early this morning we have vaccinated over 3 million persons [with the first dose] and we have revaccinated 1,2 million," Selakovic said.

The top diplomat recalled that Serbia had received various vaccines, including Russia's Sputnik V, and they "were not only used by Serbian citizens."

"[We] shared with some of our neighbors, with our neighbors from Montenegro, from Republic Serpska as well as Northern Macedonia. As we well know it is not the case with any other country in our region," Selakovic continued.

Related Topics

Moscow Russia Visit Serbia Macedonia From Top Million Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Monthly remittances, exports jump over five billio ..

23 minutes ago

Today's Gold Rates in Pakistan on 17 April 2021

59 minutes ago

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

2 hours ago

Anwar Gargash leads UAE delegation to quartet mini ..

9 hours ago

Mohamed bin Zayed calls Prince Charles, expresses ..

10 hours ago

President of International Federation of Asian and ..

10 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.