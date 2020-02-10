RPT - Series of Airstrikes on Taliban, ISIS Kill Over 50 Militants Throughout Country - Military

KABUL (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th February, 2020) The Afghan authorities confirmed on Sunday that at least 19 members of the Islamic State terrorist group (IS, banned in Russia) were killed in airstrikes in the eastern Kunar province on Sunday, while 39 Taliban members were eliminated in the series airstrikes by Afghan air forces in other provinces, namely Kandahar, Kunduz, Herat, Balkh and Helmand.

"The special security forces of the NDS [National Directorate of Security] launched airstrikes this morning in the Sera Gul area that killed 19 ISIS fighters, including a famous ISIS commander [known as Kazi Ashma]," a senior security source told Sputnik.

The source added that four Pakistanis and three Uzbeks were neutralized by the NDS.

Moreover, the Afghan Defense Ministry said in a series of tweets that Afghan Air Forces eliminated 16 Taliban members in the northern provinces of Bakh and Kunduz and 14 militants in the western provinces of Herat and Helmand.

Meanwhile, airstrikes conducted by foreign forces killed nine Taliban militants in the southern Kandahar province, the local police chief said, without specifying which foreign country or alliance was behind the attack.