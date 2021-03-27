UrduPoint.com
RPT - Shipping Clients Turn To Russia Amid Suez Blockade - Company

Sumaira FH 1 minute ago Sat 27th March 2021 | 11:10 AM

RPT - Shipping Clients Turn to Russia Amid Suez Blockade - Company

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th March, 2021) Clients who need to have cargo moved from Asia to Europe are looking to Russia as an alternate route as the Suez Canal remains blocked, a Russian transportation company told Sputnik on Friday.

"We have been receiving requests from clients who used to only move their goods via Suez Canal.

Now they are considering the alternative of moving cargo from Asia to Europe through Russia," Fesco deputy CEO Herman Maslov said.

He said the route combines sea transportation to the Russian Far-Eastern port city of Vladivostok with rail transit onward to Europe.

Egypt's Suez Canal has been blocked by a giant container ship, the Ever Given, which is wedged diagonally across the key trade artery. The canal connects the Mediterranean Sea to the Red Sea.

