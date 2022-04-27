UrduPoint.com

RPT - Social Anger In France Likely To Grow Following Election Results - Experts

Muhammad Irfan Published April 27, 2022 | 11:00 AM

RPT - Social Anger in France Likely to Grow Following Election Results - Experts

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th April, 2022) Re-elected French President Emmanuel Macron will face difficulties on the domestic front early in his tenure as economic repercussions of COVID-19, anti-Russia sanctions, and growing inflation continue to fuel social unrest in the country, experts told Sputnik.

Alain de Benoist, a French political philosopher, said that the outcome of the second round of the election was not particularly flattering for Macron despite beating his far-right opponent Marine Le Pen, who secured a higher share of the vote compared to their face-off in 2017.

"Marine Le Pen obtained 42% of the vote, which is considerable. Compared to 2017, she won two million votes, while Macron lost three million. But the violence of the media campaign launched against her and the pro-Macron voting instructions given by those who had fought him for five years prevented her from winning," de Benoist said.

He dubbed Macron's victory "a great paradox," as public opinion polls over the last year showed that voters did not favor his re-election, and even in the course of the election campaign, he struggled to defend his track record as French President.

The Sunday election, which amounted to a battle of voters driven by the principle "anyone but Le Pen" or "anyone but Macron," had no fundamental stakes, de Benoist said.

"Now, we can only wish (ironically) good luck to Macron because he is going to need it.

The international situation, the war in Ukraine, the negative repercussions of the anti-Russian sanctions on Europeans, the threats of a financial crisis, all of this suggests that we are heading towards decisive years, which will be very difficult to live through. Social anger is still there and will most likely grow stronger," de Benoist said.

Xavier Moreau, a political expert and founder of the French think-tank StratPol, predicted that the beginning of Macron's second term will be fraught with economic and social challenges piling up within the country.

"He will have to reduce public spending at a time when the post-Covid economic recovery that was starting is in danger of completely dying out, especially following the sanctions on Russia decreed by Europe," Moreau said.

Moreau admitted that the sanctions imposed by the European Union have limited impact on Russia, but are "catastrophic" for Europe's energy supplies and industrial competitiveness. This, coupled with soaring inflation and limited room for maneuver to replace Russian oil and gas, spells trouble for ordinary citizens.

"The French population will be like the others; hard hit in the wallet. The yellow vests crisis had started for less than that. The Minister of the Economy, Bruno Le Maire is incompetent and that does not bode well. In any case, the policy of subsidies to all 'at the same time' is over. Macron is faced with reality," Moreau concluded.

Related Topics

Election Ukraine Russia Europe Vote European Union Oil Same Gas Sunday 2017 Media All From Share Lucky Cement Limited Million

Recent Stories

Samsung Galaxy S22 Delivers Revolutionary Camera E ..

Samsung Galaxy S22 Delivers Revolutionary Camera Experiences, and is now availab ..

11 minutes ago
 Carrefour Pakistan Invests PKR 1 Billion Towards T ..

Carrefour Pakistan Invests PKR 1 Billion Towards Two New Stores

16 minutes ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 27 April 2022

2 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan of 24K, 22K on 27th Ap ..

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan of 24K, 22K on 27th April 2022

2 hours ago
 Nearly 60% of US population had Covid by February: ..

Nearly 60% of US population had Covid by February: CDC

10 hours ago
 Stones fit to bolster Man City defence against Mad ..

Stones fit to bolster Man City defence against Madrid

10 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.