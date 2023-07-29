Open Menu

RPT - South Sudan Says RosGeo To Complete Country's Geological Survey In 2-3 Months - Minister

Muhammad Irfan Published July 29, 2023 | 10:30 AM

RPT - South Sudan Says RosGeo to Complete Country's Geological Survey in 2-3 Months - Minister

ST. PETERSBURG (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th July, 2023) Russian state-owned mining holding RosGeo is expected to complete a geological survey in South Sudan in two to three months for the purpose of creating a geological map of the African country, South Sudanese Mining Minister Martin Gama Abucha told Sputnik.

"We have already signed an agreement with them (RosGeo). We have already discussed a geological survey. We expect the details shall be coming out very soon," Abucha said at the Russia-Africa summit, adding that "In the next two-three months, we will have a program and a necessary plan to start geological mapping."

Geological maps display the distribution of geological features and resources on or below the earth surface of a given territory.

They are the Primary source of information for various aspects of planning, including for mining, infrastructure building and identifying of ground-water aquifers.

South Sudan has proven oil reserves and mineral resources such as copper, gold, diamonds, limestone, lithium, and possibly nickel and uranium. Over the past 40 to 50 years, the country has extensively invested in oil and gas production and is currently interested in diversification of its mining sector, according to authorities.

The Second Russia-Africa Summit and Economic and Humanitarian Forum took place in the Russian city of St. Petersburg from Thursday to Friday. Sputnik is an official media partner of the event.

