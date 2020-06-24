RPT - Soviet Veteran in US Says 2020 Victory Parade Historical Event of International Importance

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th June, 2020) The 2020 Victory Parade in Moscow marking the 75th anniversary of the Soviet Union's victory over Nazi Germany in the Great Patriotic War is a historical event of international importance, Soviet military veteran Nikolai Zaitsev told Sputnik.

The annual Victory Parade in Russia takes place on May 9, but this year the event was postponed to June 24 - the day when the 1945 legendary Victory Parade was held in Moscow - due to the novel coronavirus pandemic.

"The June 24, 1945 military parade was really the march of all fronts who threw off the flags of the Hitler coalition troops that were annihilated by the Soviet Army. That event had a historical importance and international meaning," Zaitsev said on Tuesday.

The Soviet veteran recalled that om that date he was near the Czech city of Pisek where he fraternized with US troops.

Zaitsev, who is 95-years-old and currently lives in New York, said he sees parallels between the 1945 Victory Parade with the one that will be held this year.

"This year, the Victory Parade has the same historical meaning because of the participation of numerous leaders and armies of other states friendly to Russia," Zaitsev said, adding that such participation provides the basis for the difference with previous years.

Zaitsev, a retired colonel with more than 35 years of military service, said he does not doubt the decision to postpone the Victory Parade this year was the right one.

"The Victory Parade is a symbol of the Soviet Army's success. By celebrating the 75th anniversary of the great victory, we are commemorating our armed struggle and our veterans, who liberated Europe from fascism," he said.

Zaitsev thanked the Russian government for awarding it a medal of the 75th anniversary of the victory in the Great Patriotic War that was also given to other veterans as well.

Speaking of possibly participating in the Victory Parade this year, Zaitsev said he and his comrades would indeed march despite their advanced age.

"We would form a column of veterans, those who are 95-plus yeas old," he said. "Of course, we already can not march 120 steps per minute, but people should forgive us with a storm of applause for our sacrifice."

Asked, whether he participated in parades in Moscow or other cities before, Zaitsev recalled that in 1951 and 1952 he marched through Moscow's Red Square among the columns of the Dzerzhinsky Artillery academy, but also participated in the parades in other cities as well.

"I kept these memories throughout my whole life," Zaitsev said.

Zaitsev was an 18 year-old lieutenant when he joined the fighting in 1943 near the city of Mga, located 70 kilometers (43 miles) from Leningrad (now St. Petersburg). He participated in the liberation of Latvia, Ukraine, Hungary, Austria and Czechoslovakia.