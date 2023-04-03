UrduPoint.com

RPT- Sri Lanka Considering Buying Fertilizers From Russia With National Currencies - Minister

Muhammad Irfan Published April 03, 2023 | 11:10 AM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd April, 2023) Sri Lanka has already lifted the ban on chemical fertilizers and would like to buy them, including from Russia, making payments in national currencies, Sri Lankan Transport Minister Bandula Gunawardana told Sputnik.

"Our current president, His Excellency Ranil Wickremesinghe, reversed this decision (to ban chemical fertilizers). And fertilizers' prices are now more affordable to the farmers, and it's possible to consider (buying ) fertilizers from Russia. It is way more economical," he said.

Gunawardana underlined that Sri Lanka could make settlements in national currencies, since there was a serious Currency crisis in the country, and there was a shortage of US Dollars. He also noted that in the period from 2022 to 2023, the country's authorities approved the purchase of 225,000 tons of fertilizers.

Previous Sri Lankan President Gotabaya Rajapaksa banned the import and use of mineral fertilizers and pesticides in agriculture, planning to make the country the first modern state with completely organic farming. The poor harvest exacerbated the already deteriorating economic situation on the island, caused by a shortage of foreign exchange as tourist flows dropped due to coronavirus pandemic restrictions.

Mass street protests against Rajapaksa's government began in Colombo, Sri Lanka's executive, judicial and commercial capital, in late April 2022. The protesters accused the government of implementing an economic policy that led to the worst economic crisis in the country's history. Amid the protests, and following ministers' resignations, Rajapaksa stepped down on July 14.

