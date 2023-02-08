UrduPoint.com

RPT - Sri Lanka In Talks With Russia On Loan For Fuel Purchase - Ambassador

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published February 08, 2023 | 11:10 AM

RPT - Sri Lanka in Talks With Russia on Loan for Fuel Purchase - Ambassador

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th February, 2023) Sri Lanka and Russia are negotiating a loan for fuel purchase and Colombo is waiting for Moscow's decision, Sri Lankan Ambassador to Moscow Janita Liyanage told Sputnik on Tuesday.

"Actually, Russia is a very friendly country with Sri Lanka. And we got help from Russia during our difficult times earlier. Russia has given us a credit loan for the war (civil war in Sri Lanka), during our conflicts, and they helped us in many ways. And in a similar way, our president (former Sri Lankan President Gotabaya Rajapaksa) ... requested credit loan ... for fuel from Russia. And still we are continuing the discussions," Liyanage said.

The former president's request is still relevant and Sri Lanka is waiting for Moscow's decision, the diplomat added.

She also noted that Sri Lanka was slowly recovering from the fuel and Currency crises which hit the country last summer.

In 2022, Sri Lanka experienced its worst economic crisis since the country gained independence in 1948. The crisis was caused by a shortage of foreign exchange resulting from decrease of the tourist flow due to coronavirus pandemic restrictions. It left the country unable to buy enough fuel, with people facing acute scarcity of food and basic necessities, heating fuel, and gas. Many regions had power outages.

On July 6, 2022, Rajapaksa appealed to Russian President Vladimir Putin to provide Sri Lanka a loan to buy oil from Russia to ease the fuel crisis in the country.

Related Topics

Loan Shortage Exchange Moscow Sri Lanka Russia Oil Buy Vladimir Putin Colombo Independence July Gas From Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Dar apprises Korean envoy for potential investment ..

Dar apprises Korean envoy for potential investment area

1 minute ago
 Turkiye-Syria Quake: Death toll rises to 8,300

Turkiye-Syria Quake: Death toll rises to 8,300

6 minutes ago
 Joint session of Parliament being held in Islamaba ..

Joint session of Parliament being held in Islamabad today

21 minutes ago
 dans, MBRSC sign MoU for Aerospace Communications, ..

Dans, MBRSC sign MoU for Aerospace Communications, Navigation and Surveillance I ..

27 minutes ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 8 February 2023

2 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan of 24K, 22K on 8th Feb ..

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan of 24K, 22K on 8th February 2023

2 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.