RPT - St. Petersburg Exhibit to Showcase 70 Works by Dali, Focusing on Russian Wife Gala

ST. PETERSBURG (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th October, 2021) Seventy pieces of art, including several that have never before left the premises of Salvador Dali's Theatre-Museum in Spain, will be featured in Russia's St. Petersburg exhibition, with a focus on Dali's Russian-born wife Gala, the director of the Dali Museums and a curator of the exhibition, Montse Aguer, told Sputnik on Tuesday.

The exposition "Salvador Dali. Atomic Leda and Other Images of Gala" will be open at the St. Petersburg Faberge Museum from October 13 to January 16, 2022.

"The exhibition will showcase 23 paintings, 9 drawings, 32 graphic works and six items from a personal collection that have never been exhibited in other museums... This is a special exhibition and I am very proud of it. This is a very Russian exhibition," Aguer said.

The exhibition's curator said the personality of Gala (Elena Ivanovna Dyakonova) was the main focus of the event, stressing that the exhibition could become the first step in further researching the influence of Gala and the "Russian world" on Salvador Dali, according to Aguer.

"We brought here absolutely unique things. We will be happy to present the paintings such as "Atomic Leda" and "Galatea of the Spheres ", they have not left Spain for over 15 years, "Galarina" never left the museum after Dali's death," chairman of the board of The Link of Times foundation, and director of the Faberge Museum, Vladimir Voronchenko, said during a press-conference ahead of the opening.

This Dali exhibition is the third organized by The Link of Times foundation. The first edition was held at the Faberge Museum in 2017, and the second at the Manege Central Exhibition Hall in Moscow in early 2020, and was listed in the Russian Book of Records under three nominations ” the largest number of visitors in one month (316,000), the largest number of visitors in one day (13,200), and the highest average daily attendance of the exhibition (10,200), according to Voronchenko.