RPT - State Dept on Inauguration in Belarus: US Can Not Consider Lukashenko Legitimate President

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th September, 2020) The United States can not consider Alexander Lukashenko to be a legitimately elected president of Belarus despite the inauguration for his sixth term in office, a US State Department spokesperson told Sputnik on Wednesday.

"The elections on August 9 were neither free nor fair. The announced results were fraudulent and did not convey legitimacy," the spokesperson said. "The United States cannot consider Alexander Lukashenko the legitimately elected leader of Belarus."

Earlier on Wednesday, Lukashenko, whose victory in the August election is being contested by the country's opposition, was reported to have been sworn in office in a closed ceremony.

The State Department spokesperson said the path forward in Belarus should be marked by a national dialogue leading to the Belarusian people choosing their leaders in a free and fair election under independent observation.

"The release of those unjustly detained and an end of repression against peacefully protesting citizens is a first step toward genuine national dialogue," the spokesperson said.

While the inauguration ceremony was not publicly announced in advance, several hundred people were present at the event at the Palace of Independence, including officials, lawmakers, athletes and media representatives.

Lukashenko secured his sixth term in office having won 80.1 percent of the votes in the August 9 election. However, the Belarusian opposition has rejected the result, triggering nationwide protests that are still ongoing.