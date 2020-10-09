UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

RPT - State Dept. Says US Monitoring Russian Missile Tests After Zircon Launch

Umer Jamshaid 6 minutes ago Fri 09th October 2020 | 11:10 AM

RPT - State Dept. Says US Monitoring Russian Missile Tests After Zircon Launch

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th October, 2020) The United States is watching Russian missile tests which informs Washington's arms control policies, a State Department spokesperson told Sputnik commenting on the Zircon hypersonic cruise missile demonstration.

On Wednesday, Russia's Chief of General Staff Gen. Valery Gerasimov told President Vladimir Putin that the hypersonic cruise missile Zircon was launched from the White Sea and successfully hit a target in the Barents Sea at more than eight times the speed of sound.

"We continue to monitor Russian military activity and missile tests, which inform our arms control and security policies," the spokesperson said on Thursday.

Upon the completion of state tests, Zircon will enter service with the Russian Navy's submarines and surface ships, the chief of the General Staff added.

Putin praised the successful test as a highly important step toward equipping the Russian armed forces' with modern weapons.

Related Topics

Russia Washington Vladimir Putin United States From

Recent Stories

Latest Gold Rate for Oct 9, 2020 in Pakistan

1 hour ago

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

2 hours ago

Sharjah Ruler welcomes UoS new faculty members

12 hours ago

WTO to Appoint First Female Chief as Shortlist Nar ..

11 hours ago

Sharjah Ruler congratulates Kuwait’s Crown Princ ..

12 hours ago

38,637 housing units worth Rs120.21 bln being cons ..

11 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.