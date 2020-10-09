RPT - State Dept. Says US Monitoring Russian Missile Tests After Zircon Launch

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th October, 2020) The United States is watching Russian missile tests which informs Washington's arms control policies, a State Department spokesperson told Sputnik commenting on the Zircon hypersonic cruise missile demonstration.

On Wednesday, Russia's Chief of General Staff Gen. Valery Gerasimov told President Vladimir Putin that the hypersonic cruise missile Zircon was launched from the White Sea and successfully hit a target in the Barents Sea at more than eight times the speed of sound.

"We continue to monitor Russian military activity and missile tests, which inform our arms control and security policies," the spokesperson said on Thursday.

Upon the completion of state tests, Zircon will enter service with the Russian Navy's submarines and surface ships, the chief of the General Staff added.

Putin praised the successful test as a highly important step toward equipping the Russian armed forces' with modern weapons.