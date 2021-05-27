UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

RPT - State Dept. Says US Stands By New START Conversion Procedures Amid Russian Concerns

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 6 minutes ago Thu 27th May 2021 | 11:10 AM

RPT - State Dept. Says US Stands By New START Conversion Procedures Amid Russian Concerns

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th May, 2021) The State Department is prepared to explain to Russia that US conversion procedures comply with the New START treaty, a department spokesperson told Sputnik.

Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said in earlier remarks that the United States equipped a number of strategic offensive weapons in such a way that it does not allow Russia to make sure that these carriers have lost the ability to be used for the use of nuclear weapons, which is a requirement in the treaty.

"The United States has explained many times why US conversion procedures are in full compliance with its treaty obligations within the treaty's Bilateral Consultative Commission and is prepared to do so again as we continue to implement the treaty for an additional five years as Russia agreed to in February," the spokesperson said on Wednesday.

In February, Russia and the United States agreed to extend the New START treaty for five more years without renegotiating any of its terms. The treaty, now set to expire on February 5, 2026, is the only arms control agreement between two countries that is still in force.

The treaty limits each party's nuclear arsenal to 1,550 deployed warheads, 800 launchers, and 700 missiles. Both the United States and Russia met the central limits of the New START Treaty in 2018, and have stayed at or below them ever since.

Related Topics

Russia Nuclear United States February 2018 Agreement Arsenal

Recent Stories

Shakhbout bin Nahyan receives Minister of Foreign ..

2 minutes ago

HBL Inks Landmark Investment in Finja, Pakistan’ ..

29 minutes ago

India posts daily rise in COVID-19 cases of 211,29 ..

47 minutes ago

Worldwide coronavirus cases cross 168.45 million

47 minutes ago

Local Press: UAE’s aviation sector cruising desp ..

1 hour ago

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.