RPT - Statues to Queens Victoria, Elizabeth II Toppled at Rally in Canada - Reports

(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd July, 2021) Protesters have torn down statues to Queens Victoria and Elizabeth II during an Every Child Matters rally in the Canadian city of Winnipeg, the CBC broadcaster reported.

The rally was held on Thursday, which was also Canada Day. It comes as numerous unmarked child graves have been discovered across Canada on the territory of former residential schools. In the 20th century, indigenous children were forcibly sent to such schools to be assimilated into European Canadian society.

The toppled monument of Queen Victoria stood at a square near the Manitoba legislature. The demonstrators left red handprints on the statue and an inscription saying "We were children once.

Bring them home."

Police arrested one of protesters, using a stun gun against him. According to the broadcaster, the arrested man was possibly angry at those who had toppled the monument to Queen Victoria.

The demonstrators also pulled down a smaller statue of Queen Elizabeth II, who is Canada's head of state.

In 2015, Canada's Truth and Reconciliation Commission established that some 150,000 indigenous minors forcibly went through the assimilation school system from 1883 to 1998. About 3,200 children died in the schools, which were hotspots of various diseases, including tuberculosis.