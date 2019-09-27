RPT - Sudan Wants to Revive Education Ties With Russia - Prime Minister

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th September, 2019) Sudan's new Prime Minister Abdalla Hamdok told Sputnik the country would like to restore cooperation in the education sector with Moscow and he plans to address this question with Russia's Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov.

"Over the years, we had hundreds if not thousands of our people who went for education in Russia and we'd want to revive that and get to our glory days of that relationship, that's our message," Hamdok said on Thursday.

Hamdok added that later in the day he is set to meet with Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov on the sidelines of the UN General Assembly to discuss the development of cooperation between the two nations.

The 74th session of the UN General Assembly is taking place in New York on September 24-30.