RPT - Sudanese Prime Minister Plans to Visit Moscow in 2020 - Embassy

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th March, 2020) The Sudanese Embassy in Russia is preparing for Sudanese Prime Minister Abdalla Hamdok's visit to Moscow, Omar Farouq, the deputy acting ambassador of Sudan in Russia, told Sputnik.

"We are working at our embassy in Moscow to prepare Sudanese Prime Minister Abdalla Hamdok's visit to Russia this year.

This visit is considered an important step in relations between the two countries, and its results will bring tangible results in the development of relations between the two countries," he said.