UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

RPT - Sullivan, Patrushev Discuss US Intention To Seek New START Extension - Senior Official

Sumaira FH 2 hours ago Tue 26th January 2021 | 11:10 AM

RPT - Sullivan, Patrushev Discuss US Intention to Seek New START Extension - Senior Official

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th January, 2021) A senior Biden administration told Sputnik that US National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan and Russian Security Council Secretary Nikolai Patrushev spoke about the United States' intention to seek a five-year extension of the New Strategic Arms Reduction Treaty (New START) that is set to expire on February 5.

"I can confirm that Jake Sullivan spoke today with Russian Security Council Secretary Nikolai Patrushev about our intent to seek a five-year extension for the New START Treaty," the official said on Monday.

New START has been in force since 2011 and is due to expire on February 5. It is the only remaining legally binding agreement on nuclear arms control between Russia and the United States.

The treaty limits each country's nuclear arsenal to 700 intercontinental ballistic missiles, 1,550 nuclear warheads and 800 launchers.

Related Topics

Russia Nuclear United States February Agreement Arsenal

Recent Stories

AB de Villiers is happy over Proteas’ visit to P ..

9 minutes ago

Pak  vs South Africa:  South Africa loses first ..

55 minutes ago

Pakistan reports 58 deaths due to COVID-19 during ..

1 hour ago

UAEU announces scientific research partnership on ..

2 hours ago

Indonesia set to pass 1 million coronavirus infect ..

2 hours ago

ADNOC named UAE’s most valuable brand for third ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.