RPT - Sullivan, Patrushev Discuss US Intention to Seek New START Extension - Senior Official

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th January, 2021) A senior Biden administration told Sputnik that US National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan and Russian Security Council Secretary Nikolai Patrushev spoke about the United States' intention to seek a five-year extension of the New Strategic Arms Reduction Treaty (New START) that is set to expire on February 5.

"I can confirm that Jake Sullivan spoke today with Russian Security Council Secretary Nikolai Patrushev about our intent to seek a five-year extension for the New START Treaty," the official said on Monday.

New START has been in force since 2011 and is due to expire on February 5. It is the only remaining legally binding agreement on nuclear arms control between Russia and the United States.

The treaty limits each country's nuclear arsenal to 700 intercontinental ballistic missiles, 1,550 nuclear warheads and 800 launchers.