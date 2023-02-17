RPT - Sunak Will Likely Try to Improve Relations With Scotland Under New Leadership - Tory Peer

(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th February, 2023) UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak appears "less confrontational" than his three predecessors and will likely try to improve relations with Scotland under the successor of Scottish First Minister Nicola Sturgeon, Lord Richard Balfe, a Conservative member of the UK Parliament's House of Lords, told Sputnik on Thursday.

Sturgeon announced on Wednesday that she intended to resign after eight years in office. Scotland's leader initiated the process of electing a new party leader and said she would remain in office until her successor is elected.

"The new UK Prime Minister is far less confrontational than his three predecessors and I think he will want to try and work with the Scottish political establishment," Balfe said.

The peer also said that Sunak's tactics would be "rather like those in Canada, where the movement for Quebec to secede has faded away for the present, as the Central Government has come to a pragmatic agreement on power sharing."

Canadian federalism includes 11 components: the national government and ten provincial governments. Each jurisdiction has its independent legislative authority. The power sharing between the Federal and the provincial governments is based on the exhaustive distribution principle, when all legal issues are attributed to either the federal parliament or the provincial legislative assemblies.