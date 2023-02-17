UrduPoint.com

RPT - Sunak Will Likely Try To Improve Relations With Scotland Under New Leadership - Tory Peer

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published February 17, 2023 | 10:30 AM

RPT - Sunak Will Likely Try to Improve Relations With Scotland Under New Leadership - Tory Peer

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th February, 2023) UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak appears "less confrontational" than his three predecessors and will likely try to improve relations with Scotland under the successor of Scottish First Minister Nicola Sturgeon, Lord Richard Balfe, a Conservative member of the UK Parliament's House of Lords, told Sputnik on Thursday.

Sturgeon announced on Wednesday that she intended to resign after eight years in office. Scotland's leader initiated the process of electing a new party leader and said she would remain in office until her successor is elected.

"The new UK Prime Minister is far less confrontational than his three predecessors and I think he will want to try and work with the Scottish political establishment," Balfe said.

The peer also said that Sunak's tactics would be "rather like those in Canada, where the movement for Quebec to secede has faded away for the present, as the Central Government has come to a pragmatic agreement on power sharing."

Canadian federalism includes 11 components: the national government and ten provincial governments. Each jurisdiction has its independent legislative authority. The power sharing between the Federal and the provincial governments is based on the exhaustive distribution principle, when all legal issues are attributed to either the federal parliament or the provincial legislative assemblies.

Related Topics

Prime Minister Parliament Canada United Kingdom Turkish Lira All Government Agreement

Recent Stories

Dubai to host first specialised stem cell congress

Dubai to host first specialised stem cell congress

2 minutes ago
 ADNOC announces intention to float 4% minority sta ..

ADNOC announces intention to float 4% minority stake in ADNOC Gas on ADX

2 minutes ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 17 February 2023

1 hour ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 17th February 2023

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 17th February 2023

1 hour ago
 Barca, Man United Europa League thriller ends in 2 ..

Barca, Man United Europa League thriller ends in 2-2 draw

8 hours ago
 Reem Al Hashimy attends Caribbean Community &#039; ..

Reem Al Hashimy attends Caribbean Community &#039;CARICOM&#039; meeting in Baham ..

10 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.