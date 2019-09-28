UrduPoint.com
RPT - Syria Foreign Minister Says Head Of Constitutional Committee To Be Announced After Oct. 10

RPT - Syria Foreign Minister Says Head of Constitutional Committee to Be Announced After Oct. 10

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th September, 2019) Syrian Foreign Minister Walid Muallem told Sputnik that the chair of the newly formed Constitutional Committee will be revealed after October 10.

"If you ask me this question after 10 October, I will tell you ... Because [United Nations Special Envoy Geir] Pedersen is coming to Damascus, and there we will decide," he said on Wednesday when asked when the meeting date would be announced.

Muallem said the committee would convene for the first time at the end of October, but added that the exact date of the meeting had not yet been set.

On Monday, the United Nations announced that the composition of the committee had been finally agreed upon following months of consultations.

The committee, tasked with working on Syria's constitution, includes representatives of the Syrian government, opposition and civil society.

The conflict in Syria between President Bashar Assad's government and various opposition groups and terrorist organizations has been ongoing since 2011.

In May 2017, the warring parties held talks in the Kazakh capital under the mediation of Russia, Iran and Turkey, and managed to conclude a ceasefire agreement.

The parties also met in January 2018 in the Russian city of Sochi, where the landmark agreement to form the constitutional committee was reached.

