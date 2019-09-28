UrduPoint.com
RPT - Syrian Constitutional Committee Major Success Of Russian Diplomacy - Ex-UK Envoy To Syria

Sat 28th September 2019

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th September, 2019) Former UK Ambassador to Syria Peter Ford has hailed the successful creation of the Syrian Constitutional Committee as an achievement of Russian diplomacy.

On Monday, UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres announced that the committee had finally been formed and said that the body would convene in the coming weeks. The agreement to create the committee was reached by the warring parties in January 2018 in the Russian city of Sochi.

"Definitely there's been an important progress with the announcement made in New York with the full support of the UN secretary general, it was very significant. It's a major achievement especially for Russian diplomacy after 18 months of very solid patient effort," Ford told Sputnik.

The diplomat stressed that while Western countries made no contribution to the formation of the committee, they had reacted positively to its announcement.

"No thanks to the Western powers which made nil contribution to this achievement. Still this is good that even the EU countries claiming to be friends with Syria made supportive noises about the formation of the constitutional committee," Ford said.

The diplomat did, however, warn against high expectations since there was a lot of preparatory work ahead, and members would have to go through a variety of opinions for Syria's future.

"We must not raise our hopes very much. The committee does not yet have an agreed agenda, nor agreed schedule, agreed objective, there is a lot of work ahead. And the composition, the huge number of people involved, 150, suggests there is going to be an exercise in herding cats. Each will have their own opinion, except on the government side there used to be very little coordination. So I anticipate a lot of chaos in their discussions ahead. But the mere fact that the discussions are being held will be helpful for the reasons that I expect it. It will act as a deterrent against military adventures by outside powers," Ford concluded.

The conflict in Syria between President Bashar Assad's government and various opposition groups and terrorist organizations has been ongoing since 2011. In May 2017, the warring parties held talks in the Kazakh capital under the mediation of Russia, Iran and Turkey, and managed to conclude a ceasefire agreement.

The initial agreement to form a constitutional committee was reached during the Syrian National Dialogue Congress in January 2018 in Sochi. The 150-member panel, which equally represents the government, opposition and civil society, will be tasked with rewriting Syria's constitution.

