RPT - Syrian Constitutional Committee Will Have UN as Sole Facilitator, No Observers - Pedersen

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th September, 2019) The Syrian Constitutional Committee will have no observers and the body's process will solely be facilitated by the United Nations, but the Committee will have international support, including from the Astana group, United Nations Special Envoy for Syria Geir Pedersen told Sputnik.

"I think to the committee itself there will be no observer states because this is really about the Syrians themselves, that they have to develop a constitution that meets the aspirations of the Syrian people. So, there is no role for observer states to be there during that period," Pedersen said.

The envoy stressed that only the United Nations would play a role of facilitator in the framework of the Syrian Constitutional Committee.

"So, you know, in the rules of procedure we have agreed with the government and with the opposition that it is the role of the UN to be the facilitator of the process. So, we will have to facilitate. And that is the only thing. No one else will have that role to play," the envoy added.

Pedersen added that at the moment he was engaged in talks with the Astana format members about the ways they can support the work of the committee.

On Monday, the United Nations announced that the composition of the committee had been finally agreed upon following months of consultations. The committee, tasked with working on Syria's constitution, includes representatives of the Syrian government, opposition and civil society, and will hold its inaugural meeting in Geneva on October 30.

"What is important, of course, is that we will have the international support to the work of the committee. There are different ways we are doing this. I am currently discussing this both with the government and with the opposition. I am discussing it, of course, also with our friends within the Astana format, to see how we can make sure that we have ” you know, this is just the beginning ” and we need to make sure that we can continue this in a very constructive manner." Pedersen pointed out.

The conflict in Syria between President Bashar Assad's government and various opposition groups and terrorist organizations has been ongoing since 2011.

The international community has been seeking to settle the conflict through various formats, including the Astana-format reconciliation talks, held since January 2017. A deal to establish de-escalation zones to bring hostilities in Syria to an end, signed by Iran, Turkey and Russia, the guarantor states of the Syrian ceasefire, in May 2017, has become one of the highlights of the talks.

The initial agreement to form the Constitutional Committee was reached during the Syrian National Dialogue Congress in January 2018 in the Russian city of Sochi.