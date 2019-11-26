RPT- Syrian Diplomat Says BRICS, SCO Could Take Arbiter Role After OPCW 'Ruined' Its Reputation

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th November, 2019) The Organisation for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons (OPCW) has discredited itself by its "biased" reports on alleged chemical attacks in Syria and should no longer be trusted, while independent investigations could be well conducted under the aegis of BRICS nations or the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO), Imad Moustapha, the Syrian ambassador to China and a former envoy to the United States, told Sputnik.

On Saturday, whistleblowing website WikiLeaks published an e-mail, sent by a member of an OPCW fact-finding mission to Syria to his superiors, in which he voices his "gravest" concerns over a redacted version of the report on the alleged Duma chemical attack he co-authored. According to the OPCW employee, the document, which is understood to have been edited by the secretariat, misrepresented facts, omitted certain details and introduced "unintended bias," having "morphed into something quite different to what was originally drafted."

"The OPCW has completely ruined its reputation as an honest arbiter. Any investigation conducted by its inspectors will end up in the trash-bin of its secretariat, while a report on the outcome of its findings would have been already prepared, even before the start of their investigations. If an independent investigation is to be carried, then it probably should be under the umbrella of the BRICS group, or the Shanghai Organization, but definitely not by the OPCW that has allowed itself to become a pawn in the dirty war against Syria," Moustapha said.

According to the diplomat, the Syrian government has "gone out of its way" to present every possible proof and evidence to the OPCW in connection with the alleged chemical attacks - including the role of the White Helmets in staging them and the "collusion of the Western powers with the groups that actually planted the chemical substances found in the locations of the purported attacks.

"However, neither the Western governments not the Western media had any interest in really investigating what has happened, let alone admit that the very forces they had glamorized, supported, financed and armed were indeed behind these chemical incidents," he noted.

Syria, nevertheless, will not cease its efforts to "expose the flagrant political biases of the OPCW and its total disregard for the principles that it was supposed to adhere to," Moustapha said. He expressed hope that revelations about the chemical watchdog would "allow the truth to eventually prevail."

The alleged chemical attack in Duma took place in April 2018. Back then, the West promptly accused Damascus of being behind it. The Syrian government denied any involvement in the incident, saying that the attack was staged by local militants and non-governmental organization White Helmets.

A week later, without waiting for the results of the international investigation, the US, the United Kingdom and France hit what they called Damascus' chemical weapons facilities with over 100 missiles in response to the reported attack.

The OPCW finally arrived at the site with a great delay to conduct a probe. In March 2019, it issued a report on its investigation, saying that chlorine was "most likely" the chemical agent used in the incident but stopped short of apportioning blame.