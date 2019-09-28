RPT - Syrian Foreign Minister Says US Statement on Chemical Attack 'Big Lie'

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th September, 2019) Syrian Foreign Minister Walid Muallem told Sputnik that the latest statement issued by the US State Department on chemical attacks is a big lie.

"Big lie," Muallem said on Friday when asked to comment on the statement.

Senior State Department officials on Thursday said the US believes Syria carried out a chlorine attack in the province of Latakia in May.

Syrian President Bashar Assad has repeatedly denied waging such attacks, noting that Syria destroyed its chemical weapons arsenal under the supervision of the Organization for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons.