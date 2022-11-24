RPT - Syrian Kurds Hear Only 'Silence' From US, UN on Turkish Attacks - SDC

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th November, 2022) The Syrian Kurds are only hearing silence from Washington and the UN after Turkey's airstrikes in Syria, Syrian Democratic Council (SDC) Representative in the United States, Bassam Saker, told Sputnik.

On Sunday, Turkey conducted airstrikes targeting Kurdistan Workers' Party (PKK) and its military wing, People's Defense Units (YPG), in Syria. According to the Turkish Defense Ministry, a total of 89 targets were destroyed during the operation.

"Where is the condemnation of the United Nations and the international community (and) even Washington? Right now, we hear only silence. This can only be interpreted as a tacit support for this Turkish aggression," Saker said.

Saker said the strikes targeted Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) and the Syrian army.

"They are targeting the Syrian infrastructure in the area. The world is seeking to have stability in the area but these attacks are breaking the stability and worsen humanitarian issues," he added.

Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan said on Wednesday that the army intends to clear the northern Syrian regions of Tall Rifat, Manbij and Ayn al Arab, also known as Kobani, of Kurdish militants.

A US Central Command (CENTCOM) spokesperson told Sputnik on Wednesday that Turkish airstrikes in Syria earlier this week posed a risk to US forces in the region.

The United States previously said the Turkish strikes did not pose a risk to US forces, according to media reports.