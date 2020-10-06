RPT: Syrian Opposition Delegation Believes Conditions Not Ripe for New Astana-Format Talks

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

GENOA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th October, 2020) The delegation of the Syrian armed opposition to the Astana-format talks in Kazakhstan's Nur-Sultan believes the conditions for a new round of negotiations are not yet in place, a spokesman of the delegation told Sputnik.

In late September, Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif told Sputnik in an interview that a session of talks between the Syrian government and opposition was being prepared within the Astana framework.

"As for the new round of Astana negotiations, the conditions for a new meeting have not yet been created," Ayman Asimi, the head of the media committee in the opposition delegation to the Astana-format talks, said.

The summit in the Astana format on Syria will be held in Iran in person, as soon as sanitary and epidemiological conditions allow, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Vershinin said on September 21.

In July, the leaders of the three guarantor states of the Syrian ceasefire ” Russia, Turkey and Iran ” held a summit on Syria in the format of a video conference.