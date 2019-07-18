UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

RPT - Syrian Red Crescent Gained Access To Rukban Camp In Recent Weeks - IFRC President

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 3 minutes ago Thu 18th July 2019 | 07:40 AM

RPT - Syrian Red Crescent Gained Access to Rukban Camp in Recent Weeks - IFRC President

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th July, 2019) The Syrian Arab Red Crescent has recently accessed Rukban refugee camp to provide humanitarian aid to refugees sheltered in the facility, International Federation of Red Cross and Red Crescent (IFRC) President Francesco Rocca told Sputnik.

"A few weeks ago, we got the access [two or three times]," Rocca said. "Of course, we try to do our utmost in the camp in a more regular manner."

The United Nations has several times expressed its concern about the dire humanitarian situation in the camp and called for a third humanitarian convoy to be delivered to Rukban with its population of some 27,000 people.

The Rukban camp lies in the US-controlled zone around its unauthorized military base in Syria's At-Tanf, making it hard for humanitarian workers to access.

Moscow and Damascus have repeatedly tried to draw the attention of the international community to the appalling conditions in which Rukban residents live and to the United States' reluctance to let people leave the camp.

The World Health Organization (WHO) described in January people residing in the camp as "trapped," adding that they lived in "deplorable" conditions. Limited water supply, bitterly cold weather and poorly functioning health-care facilities contribute to the rise of diseases, which include influenza, measles and tuberculosis, the WHO stated.

Related Topics

Weather World United Nations Syria Moscow Water Damascus United States Turkish Lira January Influenza Refugee Arab

Recent Stories

Liwa Date Festival returns with more heritage acti ..

6 hours ago

Roundtable Discussion on Torture in IOK

7 hours ago

UAE registered highest growth in the region for on ..

8 hours ago

Emirates NBD H1 net profit up 49% y-o-y to AED 7.5 ..

8 hours ago

Arab Information Ministers Council’s decision to ..

8 hours ago

US Visa Restrictions Put Iranian Diplomats, Famili ..

7 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.