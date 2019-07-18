RPT - Syrian Red Crescent Gained Access to Rukban Camp in Recent Weeks - IFRC President

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th July, 2019) The Syrian Arab Red Crescent has recently accessed Rukban refugee camp to provide humanitarian aid to refugees sheltered in the facility, International Federation of Red Cross and Red Crescent (IFRC) President Francesco Rocca told Sputnik.

"A few weeks ago, we got the access [two or three times]," Rocca said. "Of course, we try to do our utmost in the camp in a more regular manner."

The United Nations has several times expressed its concern about the dire humanitarian situation in the camp and called for a third humanitarian convoy to be delivered to Rukban with its population of some 27,000 people.

The Rukban camp lies in the US-controlled zone around its unauthorized military base in Syria's At-Tanf, making it hard for humanitarian workers to access.

Moscow and Damascus have repeatedly tried to draw the attention of the international community to the appalling conditions in which Rukban residents live and to the United States' reluctance to let people leave the camp.

The World Health Organization (WHO) described in January people residing in the camp as "trapped," adding that they lived in "deplorable" conditions. Limited water supply, bitterly cold weather and poorly functioning health-care facilities contribute to the rise of diseases, which include influenza, measles and tuberculosis, the WHO stated.