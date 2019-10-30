UrduPoint.com
RPT - Syria's Opposition Wants Intra-Syrian Geneva Talks Revived Alongside SCC - Co-Chair

Faizan Hashmi 36 seconds ago Wed 30th October 2019 | 11:11 AM

GENEVA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th October, 2019) The Syrian opposition seeks the intra-Syrian talks in Geneva to resume and proceed in parallel with the work of the Syrian Constitutional Committee (SCC), due to be launched on October 30, with an emphasis on governance and counterterrorist issues, Hadi Bahra, co-chairman of the committee representing the opposition, told Sputnik in an interview.

"This is what we are hoping. As I said, the Constitutional Committee work is only one part, one 'basket'. As you know there were four baskets: constitutional basket, governance basket, election basket and fighting terrorism basket. So we are hoping that fighting terrorism is going on on the ground. Other baskets, which is elections and governance, still are not moving forward by all sides together. For us ” we did a lot of work on these baskets.

We discussed them with the United Nations at the past Geneva [talks] rounds. But what we would like to see is Geneva process becoming alive again and to push for negotiating on these two baskets alongside, in parallel with constitutional basket," Bahra said.

The 150-member SCC with equal representation of the Syrian government, opposition and civil society will be launched on Wednesday. It has a smaller committee to it consisting of 45 people ” 15 from each of the three represented groups ” that will prepare constitutional initiatives, while the larger body will be responsible for adopting them. The committee will be chaired by Bahra, former president of the National Coalition for Syrian Revolutionary and Opposition, representing the opposition, and lawmaker Ahmad Kuzbari, representing the government.

