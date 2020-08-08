UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

RPT - Taliban Spokesman Refutes Claims About Russian 'Bounties' Paid For Killing US Servicemen

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 4 minutes ago Sat 08th August 2020 | 11:10 AM

RPT - Taliban Spokesman Refutes Claims About Russian 'Bounties' Paid for Killing US Servicemen

BEIRUT (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th August, 2020) Suhail Shaheen, the spokesman for the political office of the Taliban militant movement, rejected the claims that Russia paid the Taliban for killing US troops in Afghanistan, stressing that these baseless allegations were nothing but a defamation campaign of those opposing the Afghan peace process.

"First of all, it is a baseless allegation. There is no truth in that. And these reports are a part of the campaign by opponents of the peace process. They want to harm and damage the current peace process. And these wrong and baseless information has been provided by the Kabul NDS [National Directorate of Security] to some journalists in Europe and the USA in order to sabotage and harm the peace agreement. It holds no reality, it is only a campaign against the peace process. So, we totally reject that," Shaheen told Sputnik in a phone interview.

The New York Times reported in June that US intelligence had informed President Donald Trump in a February daily briefing about a suspected effort by Russia to place bounties on US soldiers in Afghanistan.

Trump previously called the article a hoax, while White House officials and senior US military leaders publicly said that the intelligence was not convincing. Russia denied the claim as another fake story that was part of the political infighting in the US.

The United States signed a peace deal with the Taliban in February that stipulated a phased 14-month troop withdrawal period and a ceasefire between both sides, effectively ending the confrontation which began in 2001. The US-Taliban agreement also envisioned a mutual release of prisoners between the Kabul administration and the militant group, and the beginning of the intra-Afghan talks.

Related Topics

USA Taliban Afghanistan Kabul Russia Europe White House Trump New York United States February June All Agreement

Recent Stories

Today's Gold Rates in Pakistan on 8 August 2020

1 hour ago

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

2 hours ago

Abu Dhabi Civil Police put out fire in Al Mamora

10 hours ago

UAE, Saudi Arabia, Kuwait, Bahrain, Oman, Iraq re- ..

11 hours ago

President of World Council of Muslim Communities m ..

12 hours ago

Indian plane from Dubai crash-lands at Calicut air ..

12 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.