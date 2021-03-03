UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

RPT - Taliban Unable To Handle Foreign Troops Withdrawal Unilaterally - Afghan President's Aide

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 3 minutes ago Wed 03rd March 2021 | 02:28 PM

RPT - Taliban Unable to Handle Foreign Troops Withdrawal Unilaterally - Afghan President's Aide

The Taliban alone cannot handle the withdrawal of foreign troops from Afghanistan, because the Afghan government is the party that signed all foreign agreements and can provide related guarantees, Haji Nazir Ahmadzai, a senior adviser to the Afghan president on the Reconciliation of Political Parties and Tribes, told Sputnik in an interview

KABUL (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd March, 2021) The Taliban alone cannot handle the withdrawal of foreign troops from Afghanistan, because the Afghan government is the party that signed all foreign agreements and can provide related guarantees, Haji Nazir Ahmadzai, a senior adviser to the Afghan president on the Reconciliation of Political Parties and Tribes, told Sputnik in an interview.

On Sunday, the Taliban released an ultimatum statement telling the United States to withdraw troops by May 1, in line with a deal they signed with ex-US president Donald Trump, and warning consequences for non-compliance.

"The Taliban's statement regarding the withdrawal of foreign troops is ... incorrect, because the decision to withdraw foreign troops .

.. can [only] be made in agreement with the Afghan government. We have security and strategic agreements with the United States and other countries, so only the Afghan government can [provide] guarantees to foreigners, and the withdrawal of troops will be consulted with the Afghan government," Ahmadzai said.

The official believes that other countries have by now realized that only the Afghan government is the party with which they can negotiate their withdrawal plans and get guarantees in return.

The administration of incumbent US President Joe Biden is currently reviewing the deal. Washington looks, in particular, into whether the Taliban have observed their commitment to reduce violence and cut ties with terrorist organizations.

Related Topics

Taliban Terrorist Afghanistan Washington Trump United States May Sunday All From Government Agreement

Recent Stories

PSL 6: Lahore-leg matches are likely to be shifted ..

9 minutes ago

JIMS to hold walk in connection with World TB Day

14 seconds ago

Dutch Police Investigate COVID-19 Testing Center B ..

16 seconds ago

Four media workers freed after being held in Ethio ..

18 seconds ago

Ahmedpur East police arrest drug peddler

20 seconds ago

SSP Operations reviews security measures for Senat ..

3 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.