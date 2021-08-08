MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th August, 2021) Terrorists operating in the rebel-held Syrian province of Idlib have shelled the town of Jurin in the province of Hama, causing a wildfire in its outskirts, state media reported.

The fire hit on Saturday the forests of Mount Jurin in the northwestern countryside of the town, the SANA news agency reported.

It is unknown which group stands behind the attack.

Idlib remains one of the few remaining regions outside the control of Damascus. Turkey, as one of the guarantors of the Syrian ceasefire, deployed its forces to the region to counter the Kurdish units in the area and protect multiple militant groups from the Syrian government troops. Damascus views the Turkish military presence in Idlib as a violation of its sovereignty.