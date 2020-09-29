RPT: Thousands Visit Russian Wooden Boat During Trip in US - Crew Captain

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th September, 2020) Thousands of Americans took a unique opportunity to learn Russian culture by visiting a replica of an 18th century wooden boat which continues its journey around the world despite the COVID-19 outbreak, crew captain Sergei Sinelnik told Sputnik.

This year, the boat, named Pilgrim, has covered a distance of more than 1,800 sea miles from the US state of Maryland to the city of Duluth in Minnesota.

"We have passed Chesapeake Bay, Delaware and Hudson Rivers. Passed over 100 miles along the Atlantic Coast, Erie Canal and Great Lakes," Sinelnik said. "Several thousands of people visited us during our stops... people were coming on board, asking about our country. We were unable to be under the radar."

Leaving the city of Albany, the crew had to remove masts in order to pass the Erie Canal, but even then the unusual wooden boat attracted the attention of people on the shore.

"As it happened, we only highlighted the gracefulness of Pilgrim's body by removing masts. People came out of homes, stopped their cars to greet us and take some pictures," Sinelnik said.

The crew captain expressed gratitude to all who helped the Russian voyager in finding stops during the trip. In Albany, where the Pilgrim spent over two weeks, more than 1,000 people visited the museum on board the boat, while local authorities had a special (Lodya Day) in honor of its arrival.

"We were inspired by the hospitality of the residents of Duluth, who even organized a firework [show] in honor of us," Sinelnik noted. "We said in response, that we are celebrating great people of Duluth."

Obviously, the COVID-19 pandemic had a negative impact on Pilgrim's voyage this year, from delaying the start from Maryland, but the crew was able to realize most of its goals, the captain said.

"Many harbors are empty, no people in Erie Canal, but despite all this situation and related difficulties, we have made a fair amount of our plans," he added.

Visiting the Great Lakes was a childhood dream, which finally became a reality, Sinelnik said.

"All lakes are different not only by size, but by soul as well. Probably I will understand it better some later, because all great things are seen better after some time," he said.

Sinelnik hopes to re-start his trip next year.

"We hope to transport the boat from Duluth to Snake River at West Coast and reach Pacific Ocean through Columbia River, or from Seattle, to Alaska," he said.

The final point of the trip should be the city of Petrozavodsk in Russia, where Pilgrim started its journey over three years ago.