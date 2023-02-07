UrduPoint.com

RPT - Top Palestinian Diplomat Warns NATO Contributing To Spillover From Ukraine Conflict

Umer Jamshaid Published February 07, 2023 | 11:00 AM

RPT - Top Palestinian Diplomat Warns NATO Contributing to Spillover From Ukraine Conflict

RAMALLAH (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th February, 2023) Palestinian Foreign Minister Riad al-Maliki says he fears that by supplying Ukraine with heavier and more advanced weapons, NATO is wading deeper into the conflict with Russia, which is raising the stakes for the whole world.

"I do see that NATO is becoming much closer to intervening in the conflict, the way that they are behaving by providing weapon supplies," the diplomat told Sputnik in an interview.

Al-Maliki pointed to the recent pledges of several NATO member states to supply Ukraine with Abrams and Leopard 2 main battle tanks as well as Ukraine lobbying for deliveries of F-16 fighter jets.

"This really will take us into a different level of confrontation. And I believe that because of the level of confrontation, the area of confrontation won't be limited to eastern Ukraine, but it could also expand to other places," the minister warned.

Al-Maliki said he hoped that NATO would reconsider its involvement and suggested that a summit could determine the "red lines" that the conflict should not cross in order to prevent it from spilling over.

"Because if these red lines are really being crossed, then the danger will spill over to the whole planet. Maybe I'm very skeptical, but I'm really worried about how the situation has been escalating just recently," he said.

Russia has repeatedly warned NATO against funneling heavy weapons to Ukraine, which says it wants to use NATO-supplied long-range missiles to strike deep into the Russian territory, including at the Crimean Peninsula. Russia has threatened a tough response.

Related Topics

NATO World Ukraine Russia Threatened From Weapon

Recent Stories

Pakistan, Spain agree to expand cooperation in div ..

Pakistan, Spain agree to expand cooperation in diverse sectors

1 minute ago
 Death toll in Turkiye, Syria earthquake soars past ..

Death toll in Turkiye, Syria earthquake soars past 4,300

7 minutes ago
 PM directs PTA to immediately restore Wikipedia se ..

PM directs PTA to immediately restore Wikipedia services

15 minutes ago
 UAE leaders congratulate Grenada Governor-General ..

UAE leaders congratulate Grenada Governor-General on Independence Day

16 minutes ago
 Musharraf's funeral prayer to be offered in Karach ..

Musharraf's funeral prayer to be offered in Karachi today

20 minutes ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 7 February 2023

2 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.