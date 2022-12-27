UrduPoint.com

RPT - Top Russian Lawmaker May Visit Tehran In January To Meet With Iranian President - Source

Faizan Hashmi Published December 27, 2022 | 11:00 AM

RPT - Top Russian Lawmaker May Visit Tehran in January to Meet With Iranian President - Source

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th December, 2022) Russian State Duma Speaker Vyacheslav Volodin plans to pay an official visit to Iran in January to hold a meeting with Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi, a source told Sputnik on Monday.

Earlier on Monday, the ruling United Russia party said that its faction leader in the State Duma, Vladimir Vasilyev, and Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amirabdollahian discussed the situation in the middle East region, as well as issues of cooperation at the parliamentary level.

"Volodin will go to Iran in January, where he will meet with the (Iranian) president," the source said.

Vasilyev's meeting with Amirabdollahian in Tehran was in preparation for Volodin's visit, the source noted.

Related Topics

Iran Russia Visit Tehran Vladimir Putin Middle East January

More Stories From World

