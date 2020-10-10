RPT - Trudeau Says Canada at 'Tipping Point' as COVID-19 Cases Hit All-Time High

TORONTO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th October, 2020) Canada is at tipping point in the fight against the novel coronavirus pandemic, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said during a briefing on Friday.

On Thursday, the Public Health Agency of Canada (PHAC) said that it identified 2,436 new coronavirus cases, the largest one-day increase since the onset of the pandemic. A combined 2,041 new cases in Ontario and Quebec pushed Canada's tally to 177,600, according to data released by provincial health agencies.

"We're at a tipping point in this pandemic, not only is the second wave underway, yesterday we hit the highest daily recorded cases - well above what we saw this spring," Trudeau told reporters.

In its latest short-term projection, PHAC said it is anticipating up to additional 20,230 new cases and 243 virus related deaths in the next week.

Chief Public Health Officer Dr. Theresa Tam told reporters the predicted number of cases could be in the range of 188,150 to 197,830 by October 17.

"The predicted number of deaths could be in the range of 9,690 to 9,800 by October 17," Tam said.