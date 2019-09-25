RPT - Trump Calls Democrats Impeachment Inquiry 'Witch Hunt Garbage'

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th September, 2019) US President Donald Trump said the Democrats' investigation of his telephone call with Ukraine's President Voldymyr Zelenskyy is a political witch hunt after US House of Representatives Speaker Nancy Pelosi announcing the House is moving forward with an impeachment inquiry.

The impeachment inquiry is related to allegations that Trump pressed Zelenskyy to investigate former US Vice President Joe Biden's son, Hunter Biden, in order to boost his 2020 reelection bid.

"Such an important day at the United Nations, so much work and so much success, and the Democrats purposely had to ruin and demean it with more breaking news witch hunt garbage," Trump said via Twitter on Tuesday evening. "So bad for our country... They never even saw the transcript of the call. A total witch hunt!"