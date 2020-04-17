(@FahadShabbir)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th April, 2020) President Donald Trump's decision to suspend US funding for the World Health Organization (WHO) will backfire on the United States and propel China instead into a leading role in global agencies, former Assistant Secretary of Defense for International Security Affairs Chas Freeman told Sputnik.

"It will stimulate worldwide calls for China to take a larger role in international organizations as the United States retreats from them," Freeman, a veteran diplomat dealing with Sino-American relations who was President Richard Nixon's translator on his first visit to Beijing in 1972, said.

On Tuesday, Trump told reporters he was pulling US funding for the WHO while his administration conducted an investigation of the Geneva-based UN agency, claiming it had impeded the United States' response to the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.

Trump said during his White House press conference on Tuesday that the WHO repeated false Chinese claims about the novel coronavirus, such as that it was not communicable, and failed to report accurately on the virus as it emerged in January.

However, Freeman said Trump's decision was based on anger and not on rational policy considerations.

"This is presidential pique, not a considered judgment by a coherent policy process.

Rather than making America great, in the eyes of the world, it makes America contemptible. Trump's decision will hurt many and help no one," he said.

Far from boosting US influence and respect for Washington's leadership around the globe, ending WHO funding would do precisely the opposite, dramatically shrinking American standing in the world, Freeman explained.

"This is a mean-spirited and irresponsible act that will be seen abroad as evidence of American unfitness to continue to lead the international community," he said.

Though intended to register US objections to an alleged pro-China bias on the part of international organizations, it would be seen as a damaging blow to constructive international cooperation to deal with major global health issues and related threats to humanity, Freeman said.

"Trump's decision to stop funding for the WHO will strike most people as analogous to suspending payments to a city's fire department as its neighborhoods burn," he said.

