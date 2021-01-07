RPT - Trump Loyalists Say Siege of Congress Necessary to Reverse 'Stolen' Election, Defend US

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th January, 2021) President Donald Trump's supporters told Sputnik that protesters stormed the US Capitol building to defend God's country and ensure the presidential election was not stolen.

Earlier, pro-Trump supporters violently stormed the US Capitol building as Congress was trying to certify the results of Democrat Joe Biden's presidential victory. The mass riot erupted after Trump in a speech vowed to never concede and called on the crowd to keep fighting.

Later, Trump uploaded a video to social media calling on his supporters to go home.

However, David from Dallas, Texas said he did not want to abide by any orders to leave.

"Why should we have to comply? They stole the election. We pay tax Dollars, this is our house," David told Sputnik. "We're fighting because this is God's country, that's why we're out here. And they're tearing our country to hell in a handbasket."

The Dallas, Texas native added that he is thrilled with the way events have unfolded, underscoring his devotion to fighting for his country.

A Trump supporter named Shannon also expressed pride in the day's developments.

"We... interrupted the Senate session. I thought that was fantastic, made a real big message... we just went in there just to take our building back," Shannon said.

One protester named Anthony told Sputnik, however, that he would obey his leader's command.

"Yeah, I'll comply because that's my president," Anthony said, albeit noting that Americans like him deserve answers about the purported transgressions in the electoral process.

A curfew is now in effect in the District of Columbia and according to reports law enforcement agencies are now pushing protesters away from Capitol Hill. At least 13 arrests were made and around a half dozen weapons seized. One woman was shot and killed during the clashes.

In the early evening, Congress resumed the session after officials said they had secured the US Capitol building.

The violence was roundly condemned in both parties, attracted international opprobrium as well as calls for impeaching Trump for inciting violence.