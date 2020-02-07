UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

RPT - Trump Restraint On Iran In State Of Union May Reflect Desire To Strike Deal - Ex-UK Envoy

Faizan Hashmi 7 minutes ago Fri 07th February 2020 | 11:10 AM

RPT - Trump Restraint on Iran in State of Union May Reflect Desire to Strike Deal - Ex-UK Envoy

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th February, 2020) US President Donald Trump's carefully chosen comments on Iran in the State of the Union speech may indicate he is secretly exploring a deal with Tehran, former UK Ambassador Peter Ford told Sputnik.

On Tuesday, Trump during his state of the union address before Congress said the United States could help Iran's economy unless Tehran stays too proud. The Trump administration after exiting the nuclear deal in 2018 imposed several rounds of draconian sanctions on Iran.

"Trump's words on Iran are carefully and interestingly chosen... He avoids making more threats and says nothing inconsistent with rumored behind the scenes efforts to strike a deal with Iran," Ford, a former UK ambassador to Syria, said.

Tensions between the United States and Iran soared last month after Trump authorized the assassination by drone of Iran's Qods Force Commander Major General Qasem Solomeini on a visit to Baghdad.

Trump's refusal to mention Syria, Ford added, also held open the possibility that he might authorize a further draw-down of US forces in that country.

But Trump was mistaken in claiming that the United States was increasingly respected around the world because of his leadership, Ford pointed out.

"If Trump thinks that America under his leadership is more respected in the world then he is sipping from the same Kool Aid he doles out to his base in this Address. More deplored, more reviled, more feared as the deranged are feared, but not respected," he said. "Trump boasts about this 'exceptional republic', reminding us that this country is as narcissistic in its self-adoration as its current President.

Ford added that in this vain man American exceptionalism has found "its best incarnation in all its ugly vaingloriousness."

Trump was also grossly mistaken in taking seriously his son-in-law Jared Kushner's almost universally rejected "peace plan" for the Arab-Israeli conflict, Ford continued.

"He boasts about his plan for Israel and the Palestinians when in fact it is a laughing stock, roundly rejected everywhere outside Israel," he said.

Related Topics

Drone World Syria Israel Iran Nuclear Visit Trump Tehran Baghdad Man Same United Kingdom United States May Congress 2018 All From Best Ford

Recent Stories

Pakistan bowls first against Bangladesh

7 minutes ago

Latest Gold Rate for Feb 7, 2020 in Pakistan

1 hour ago

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

2 hours ago

Suroor bin Mohammed, Mansour bin Zayed, Theyab bin ..

10 hours ago

UN official hails UAE&#039;s hosting of tenth Worl ..

10 hours ago

Joshua set for bout at Tottenham: promoter

11 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.