RPT - Trump Says Asked Bolton to Resign Over Disagreements

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th September, 2019) US President Donald Trump said in a statement on Tuesday he had asked National Security Adviser John Bolton to resign over policy disagreements and would name his replacement next week.

"I informed John Bolton last night that his services are no longer needed at the White House," Trump said via Twitter. "I disagreed strongly with many of his suggestions, as did others in the administration, and therefore I asked John for his resignation, which was given to me this morning."